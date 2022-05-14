Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Buys $49,050.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.43.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

