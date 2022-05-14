World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $951.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.23. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $139.77 and a twelve month high of $265.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $2,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,678,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
