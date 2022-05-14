Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

XBC opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The company has a market cap of C$153.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

