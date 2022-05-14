XGOX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.00 (XGOX)

XGOX (XGOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, XGOX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a market capitalization of $40,510.24 and $58.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,054.50 or 0.99769464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000883 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum . The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Go! is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

