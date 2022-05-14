Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.18. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 33,675 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
