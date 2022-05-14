Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.18. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 33,675 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:XIN)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

