XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

XL stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.95. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 249.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 296,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 552,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 156,161 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

