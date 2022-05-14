XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
XL stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.95. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.
XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative net margin of 249.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.
About XL Fleet (Get Rating)
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
