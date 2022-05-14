XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 2,100 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

