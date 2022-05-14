Xylem Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Xylem has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

XYL stock opened at $83.91 on Friday. Xylem has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.90.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Xylem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

