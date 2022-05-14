Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Lowered to $21.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $450.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.