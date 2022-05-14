Yearn Secure (YSEC) Hits Market Cap of $174,453.33

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $174,453.33 and $121.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yearn Secure alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,542.76 or 0.99901632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00104723 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (CRYPTO:YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yearn Secure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yearn Secure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yearn Secure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yearn Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yearn Secure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.