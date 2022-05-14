Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Yelp posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 680,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Yelp has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,065 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,784 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Yelp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,926 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

