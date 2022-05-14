YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $48.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.