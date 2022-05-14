YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $47.92 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

