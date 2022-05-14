YF Link (YFL) Price Reaches $37.16

YF Link (YFL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.16 or 0.00125154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $9.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,689.99 or 1.00008060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00104761 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.