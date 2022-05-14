Yield Guild Games Reaches Market Cap of $69.00 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $69.00 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00547961 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,610.15 or 2.13265459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008879 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,382 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.