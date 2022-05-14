Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.