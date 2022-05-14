Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $8.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.58 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,778,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.94. 25,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,560. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $109.31 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

