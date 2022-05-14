Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Cowen upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

BBWI stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,184,238,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,482,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

