Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.82 EPS

Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,290. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 107.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 30,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

