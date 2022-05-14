Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.29.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
