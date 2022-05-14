Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

TPX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,172. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

