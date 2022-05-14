Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

ATY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 258,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 million and a PE ratio of 31.29. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

