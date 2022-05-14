Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to announce ($1.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,523 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

