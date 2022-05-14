Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Apple reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.11. 113,814,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,518,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.79 and its 200 day moving average is $165.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple has a 1-year low of $122.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

