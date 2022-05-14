Zacks: Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $9.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,555. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 210.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

