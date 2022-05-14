Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$1.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is ($0.93). Cimpress reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CMPR traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 66,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,070. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.