Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.63. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

