Zacks: Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.19). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 410,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,882. The stock has a market cap of $238.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.79. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.