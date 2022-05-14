Zacks: Analysts Expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PG&E.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,960,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,171,396. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PG&E (PCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.