Zacks: Analysts Expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

In other news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment acquired 12,945 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,579.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cook acquired 6,479 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $47,167.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 320,309 shares of company stock worth $2,305,171.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

