Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) to report $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.86. 6,328,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.66. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

