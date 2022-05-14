Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. eBay posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,811. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.