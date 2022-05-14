Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group also posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

