Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $0.99. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

