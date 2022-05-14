Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.15. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $2.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.00. 1,825,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

