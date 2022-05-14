Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Venator Materials by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the period.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.87. 199,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,477. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

