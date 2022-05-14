Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 860,617 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 51.8% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 255,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.