Zacks: Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. TheStreet lowered Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

