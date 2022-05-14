Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Post $2.40 EPS

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) to announce $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.43. CDW posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $10.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09. CDW has a 12-month low of $159.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in CDW by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

