Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. 119,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,333. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

