Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is ($0.10). T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Shares of TMUS traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $126.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.60.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

