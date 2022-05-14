Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of BVS opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 38.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 100.6% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

