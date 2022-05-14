Zacks Investment Research Lowers ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters and raised fiscal 2022 guidance. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE is expected to accelerate the company’s organic growth, improve its strategic and comprehensive positioning and reinforce profitability. ABM has a consistent track record of dividend payment. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a challenging labor environment. Rising selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to keep the company’s bottom line under pressure going forward. High debt remains a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

