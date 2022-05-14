Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.20.

IAC opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

