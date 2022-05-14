Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

