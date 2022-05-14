Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a report on Friday, February 18th.

RMED opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Ra Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 168.49% and a negative net margin of 1,175.34%. Research analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

