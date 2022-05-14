Zacks Investment Research Lowers Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.29.

SMWB stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,113,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,477,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 789,723 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Similarweb by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

