Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMPO. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Wilk acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,008,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,226.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,284,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,697,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.