Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Express has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Express will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Express by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Express during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

