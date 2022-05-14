Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Hold

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

RYAN opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.